Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) fell 7.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.20. 1,455,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,491,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Specifically, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $9,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

