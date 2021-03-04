Everipedia Market Capitalization Reaches $79.74 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $79.74 million and $3.84 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00469736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051490 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,334,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,923,901,969 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

