EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells $92,627.05 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 522,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

