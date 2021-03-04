Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

EVTZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

