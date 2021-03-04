Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of EVTZF remained flat at $$11.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

