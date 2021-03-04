Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ET traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.86. 49,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,128. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.64.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

