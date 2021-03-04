EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of EVO Payments worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EVO Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,400 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.37 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

