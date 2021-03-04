EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of EVO Payments worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,400. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

