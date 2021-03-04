Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.97 ($32.90).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €29.13 ($34.27). 1,143,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.02. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

