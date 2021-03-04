Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.97 ($32.90).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €29.13 ($34.27). 1,143,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.02.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

