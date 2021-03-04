Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 7.2%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.07. 2,135,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,836,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

