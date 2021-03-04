Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

XGN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $258.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

