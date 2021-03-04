Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,508 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

