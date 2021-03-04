ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $752,630.59 and $14,582.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00335262 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026909 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

