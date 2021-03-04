Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. Exelon comprises 6.2% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned 0.32% of Exelon worth $133,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 290,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

