Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 7.2%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s share price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. 1,386,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 592,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exicure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get Exicure alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 117,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exicure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exicure by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.