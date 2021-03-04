Exosis Market Capitalization Achieves $33,083.76 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $33,083.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,393.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.07 or 0.03156438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.41 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.24 or 0.01039087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.00432910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00374337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00250148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00022840 BTC.

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

