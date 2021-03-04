Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.