Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.26. 1,428,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,379,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

