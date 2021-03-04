Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $60.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 201,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

