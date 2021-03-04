Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 3,586,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

