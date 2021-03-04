Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.