Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

