EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 17.2%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price was down 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 786,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 439,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

The stock has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

