Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,574,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144,108 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Facebook worth $2,888,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 122,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.99. 1,144,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The company has a market cap of $746.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day moving average of $270.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

