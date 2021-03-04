Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Optiver US LLC

Optiver US LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.1% of Optiver US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optiver US LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.