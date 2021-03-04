Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Tops $325,450.44

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $325,450.44 and $1,166.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

