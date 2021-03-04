FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0614 on Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $13,813.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001357 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00083102 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003954 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

