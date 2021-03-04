Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,528. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

