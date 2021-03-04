FalconStor Software (FALC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FALC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 3.21.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

