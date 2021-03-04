Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $13.18. Fang shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fang by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

