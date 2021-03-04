FantasyGold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $138,473.71 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00487833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00074101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00078838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083018 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.73 or 0.00493404 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

