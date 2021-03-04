FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $130,887.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00468927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00078043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00468962 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

