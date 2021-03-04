Fantom (FTM) Tops One Day Volume of $226.67 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $226.67 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00739299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

