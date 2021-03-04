Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $34.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.53 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.