Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Shares Down 6.7%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $91.02. 20,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

