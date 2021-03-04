Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3,023.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.