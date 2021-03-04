Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

FATE stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 94,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,608. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

