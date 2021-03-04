Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

