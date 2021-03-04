Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 28th total of 425,400 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fathom by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Fathom has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

