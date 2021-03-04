Fe Limited (FEL.AX) (ASX:FEL) Insider Antony (Tony) Sage Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Fe Limited (FEL.AX) (ASX:FEL) insider Antony (Tony) Sage purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($89,285.71).

Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Antony (Tony) Sage purchased 5,000,000 shares of Fe Limited (FEL.AX) stock.

About Fe Limited (FEL.AX)

Fe Limited operates as a mining development and minerals exploration company in Australia and internationally. The company explores for battery metals, lithium, nickel, copper, iron, gold, and base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the exploration of Pippingarra Lithium and the Marble Bar Lithium projects with a 100% interest; Macarthur Minerals Lithium and Gold Tenements project with an option to earn up to 75% interest; and Bryah Basin project with a 20% interest in tenements covering an area of 600 square kilometers.

