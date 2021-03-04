Fe Limited (FEL.AX) (ASX:FEL) Insider Antony (Tony) Sage Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Fe Limited (FEL.AX) (ASX:FEL) insider Antony (Tony) Sage purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($89,285.71).
Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Antony (Tony) Sage 5,000,000 shares of Fe Limited (FEL.AX) stock.
About Fe Limited (FEL.AX)
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fe Limited (FEL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fe Limited (FEL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.