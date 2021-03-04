FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 202,022 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.73% of FedEx worth $1,192,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.99. 48,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average is $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

