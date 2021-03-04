FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Up 7%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 139,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 79,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedNat by 138.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

