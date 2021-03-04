Feellike One Day Trading Volume Hits $881.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $881.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 774.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

