Fernando Machado Sells 29,841 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05.

Fernando Machado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $64.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 150,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

