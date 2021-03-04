Ferro Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE FOE opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth about $161,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.