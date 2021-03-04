FIBOS Hits 1-Day Volume of $169,875.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $169,875.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,073,893,463 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,714,831 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

