FibroGen, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $34.35 on Thursday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.