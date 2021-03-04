Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $10.86 on Thursday, reaching $494.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.52 and a 200 day moving average of $487.76. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12-month low of $257.38 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

