Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.